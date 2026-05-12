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    MRC-E Host Change of Command Ceremony at Sembach Kaserne, Germany

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    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jan Valle 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Medical Readiness Command Europe, or MRC-E, hosted a change of command ceremony at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Following Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, Army Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle assumed command of MRC-E.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 09:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1006985
    VIRIN: 260515-F-NA463-1001
    Filename: DOD_111705476
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    Medical Readiness Command Europe
    MRC-E
    Change of Command Ceremony

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