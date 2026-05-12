Medical Readiness Command Europe, or MRC-E, hosted a change of command ceremony at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Following Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, Army Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle assumed command of MRC-E.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 09:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1006985
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-NA463-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111705476
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MRC-E Host Change of Command Ceremony at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, by SSgt Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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