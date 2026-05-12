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    Spanish Armada and U.S. Armed Forces compete in Unity Games

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    SPAIN

    05.07.2026

    Video by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 8, 2026) Spanish Armada service members compete against U.S. armed forces service members during the Unity Games, a multi-event sports competition, onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, May 6-8, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 08:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006983
    VIRIN: 260805-N-BO832-1001
    Filename: DOD_111705413
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: ES

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    TAGS

    armada
    MWR Rota
    competition
    sports
    NAVSTA Rota
    Unity Games

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