Spanish Armada and U.S. Armed Forces compete in Unity Games

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 8, 2026) Spanish Armada service members compete against U.S. armed forces service members during the Unity Games, a multi-event sports competition, onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, May 6-8, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 08:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006983
|VIRIN:
|260805-N-BO832-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111705413
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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