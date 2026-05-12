Spanish Armada and U.S. Armed Forces compete in Unity Games

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006983" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 8, 2026) Spanish Armada service members compete against U.S. armed forces service members during the Unity Games, a multi-event sports competition, onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, May 6-8, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero)