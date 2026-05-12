Reel of Police Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 11-15, 2026. The annual observance recognizes the dedication and sacrifice of law enforcement professionals who serve and protect their communities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 06:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006980
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-NR948-3625
|Filename:
|DOD_111705374
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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