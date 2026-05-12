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    Police Week at Aviano Air Base

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.14.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Reel of Police Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 11-15, 2026. The annual observance recognizes the dedication and sacrifice of law enforcement professionals who serve and protect their communities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 06:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006980
    VIRIN: 260515-F-NR948-3625
    Filename: DOD_111705374
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Police Week at Aviano Air Base, by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31sfs, 31fw, AvianoAB, PoliceWeek, DefensorFortis

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