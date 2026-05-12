Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 33rd Rescue Squadron conduct a night training sortie on a HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd RQS, off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, May 6, 2026. Night and over-water training ensures aircrews remain ready to recover isolated personnel in complex operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 03:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006976
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-BX586-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111705284
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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