Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006976" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 33rd Rescue Squadron conduct a night training sortie on a HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd RQS, off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, May 6, 2026. Night and over-water training ensures aircrews remain ready to recover isolated personnel in complex operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)