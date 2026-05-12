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    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 33rd Rescue Squadron conduct a night training sortie on a HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd RQS, off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, May 6, 2026. Night and over-water training ensures aircrews remain ready to recover isolated personnel in complex operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 03:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006976
    VIRIN: 260506-F-BX586-2001
    Filename: DOD_111705284
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena, by SrA Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    33RQS
    HH60W
    USINDO-PACOM
    INDO-PACOM
    USPACOM
    hh60w-jolly-green-ii

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