721st APS Air Terminal Operations Center flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006974" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Airmen with the 721st Aerial Port Squadron Air Terminal Operations Center keep the mission of Ramstein Air Base moving by heading coordination for all aircraft flying in and out of the base. These Airmen support missions across Europe, Africa, and around the world while helping connect the United States with NATO allies every single day. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker)