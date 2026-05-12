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    721st APS Air Terminal Operations Center flight

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    05.06.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Airmen with the 721st Aerial Port Squadron Air Terminal Operations Center keep the mission of Ramstein Air Base moving by heading coordination for all aircraft flying in and out of the base. These Airmen support missions across Europe, Africa, and around the world while helping connect the United States with NATO allies every single day. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 07:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006974
    VIRIN: 260507-F-GO232-3796
    Filename: DOD_111705253
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 721st APS Air Terminal Operations Center flight, by A1C Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Terminal Operations Center
    721st Aerial Port Squadron

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