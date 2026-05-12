721st APS Air Terminal Operations Center flight

The Airmen with the 721st Aerial Port Squadron Air Terminal Operations Center keep the mission of Ramstein Air Base moving by heading coordination for all aircraft flying in and out of the base. These Airmen support missions across Europe, Africa, and around the world while helping connect the United States with NATO allies every single day. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 07:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006974
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-GO232-3796
|Filename:
|DOD_111705253
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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