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    Sexual Assault Response Coordinator Radio Interview

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.27.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield and Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 27, 2026) – Heather Heath, a Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, speaks with Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kylie Miller (AKA DJ Platinum) during a live radio interview at American Forces Network Sasebo onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Apr. 27, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 03:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006972
    VIRIN: 260427-N-RJ809-1001
    Filename: DOD_111705184
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator Radio Interview, by SA Rowan Dangerfield and PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SAPR
    FFSC
    SARC
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

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