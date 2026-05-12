COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 27, 2026) – Heather Heath, a Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, speaks with Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kylie Miller (AKA DJ Platinum) during a live radio interview at American Forces Network Sasebo onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Apr. 27, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 03:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006972
|VIRIN:
|260427-N-RJ809-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111705184
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator Radio Interview, by SA Rowan Dangerfield and PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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