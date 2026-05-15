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    Pacific in 60: May 15, 2026

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    SOUTH KOREA

    05.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: Korean Service Corps Battalion soldiers have deployed to Virginia to to construct an inland petroleum distribution system, US Marines with the Third Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group have conducted field operations training during Exercise Kaiju Rain 26 in Japan and Multinational soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region have conducted a stress shoot event during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge in Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 02:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006970
    VIRIN: 260515-F-QC626-8573
    Filename: DOD_111705182
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific in 60: May 15, 2026, by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Pickett
    Korean Service Corps
    Third Marine Expeditionary Force
    Hawaii
    Japan
    Kaiju Rain 26

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