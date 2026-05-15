In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: Korean Service Corps Battalion soldiers have deployed to Virginia to to construct an inland petroleum distribution system, US Marines with the Third Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group have conducted field operations training during Exercise Kaiju Rain 26 in Japan and Multinational soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region have conducted a stress shoot event during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge in Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 02:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1006970
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-QC626-8573
|Filename:
|DOD_111705182
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific in 60: May 15, 2026, by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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