Pacific in 60: May 15, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006970" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: Korean Service Corps Battalion soldiers have deployed to Virginia to to construct an inland petroleum distribution system, US Marines with the Third Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group have conducted field operations training during Exercise Kaiju Rain 26 in Japan and Multinational soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region have conducted a stress shoot event during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge in Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)