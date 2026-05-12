U.S. Coast Guard Regional Dive Locker Pacific conducts submersible remote operated vehicle training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006969" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard members assigned to Regional Dive Locker Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, conduct training with a submersible remote operated vehicle (ROV) in Honolulu Harbor, Sept. 25, 2025. Coast Guard divers use submersible ROVs to enhance safety and efficiency during high-risk underwater operations such as search and recovery missions, hull and pier inspections, underwater contraband detection, and disaster response. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)