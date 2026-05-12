U.S. Coast Guard Regional Dive Locker Pacific conducts submersible remote operated vehicle training

U.S. Coast Guard members assigned to Regional Dive Locker Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, conduct training with a submersible remote operated vehicle (ROV) in Honolulu Harbor, Sept. 25, 2025. Coast Guard divers use submersible ROVs to enhance safety and efficiency during high-risk underwater operations such as search and recovery missions, hull and pier inspections, underwater contraband detection, and disaster response. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 01:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006969
|VIRIN:
|250925-G-OX937-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111705180
|Length:
|00:04:47
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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