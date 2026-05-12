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    U.S. Coast Guard Regional Dive Locker Pacific conducts submersible remote operated vehicle training

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    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson  

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    U.S. Coast Guard members assigned to Regional Dive Locker Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, conduct training with a submersible remote operated vehicle (ROV) in Honolulu Harbor, Sept. 25, 2025. Coast Guard divers use submersible ROVs to enhance safety and efficiency during high-risk underwater operations such as search and recovery missions, hull and pier inspections, underwater contraband detection, and disaster response. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 01:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006969
    VIRIN: 250925-G-OX937-1001
    Filename: DOD_111705180
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

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