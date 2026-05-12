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    JAPAN

    05.14.2026

    Video by Seaman Nicholas Ceppi 

    AFN Tokyo

    Video Skit of member getting a new CAC and one of the people showing off a CAC that isn't theirs. It highlights the reminder that members new to keep control of their personnel CAC and to not lose them.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 01:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006966
    VIRIN: 260515-N-PR669-1001
    Filename: DOD_111705141
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPSEC Security, by SN Nicholas Ceppi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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