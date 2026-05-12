Video Skit of member getting a new CAC and one of the people showing off a CAC that isn't theirs. It highlights the reminder that members new to keep control of their personnel CAC and to not lose them.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 01:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1006966
|VIRIN:
|260515-N-PR669-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111705141
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OPSEC Security, by SN Nicholas Ceppi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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