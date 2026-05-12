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    Futenma Flight Line Fair 2026

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.09.2026

    Video by Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. service members, their families, and Japanese local nationals attend the Futenma Flightline Fair at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 10, 2026. The Flight Line Fair was open for all to see local vendors, static displays of aircraft, participate in games, and watch a live performance by Third Eye Blind, helping to form a stronger alliance between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Mason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 02:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006965
    VIRIN: 260510-M-YD775-1001
    Filename: DOD_111705129
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, Futenma Flight Line Fair 2026, by Cpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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