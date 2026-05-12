Futenma Flight Line Fair 2026

U.S. service members, their families, and Japanese local nationals attend the Futenma Flightline Fair at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 10, 2026. The Flight Line Fair was open for all to see local vendors, static displays of aircraft, participate in games, and watch a live performance by Third Eye Blind, helping to form a stronger alliance between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Mason)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 02:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006965
|VIRIN:
|260510-M-YD775-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111705129
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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