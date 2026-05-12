Fitzgerald conducts small boat operations

U.S. Navy Sailors participate in small boat operations aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the South China Sea, May 5, 2026. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 21:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006956
|VIRIN:
|260505-N-PV534-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111704975
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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