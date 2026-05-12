(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fitzgerald conducts small boat operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.05.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in small boat operations aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the South China Sea, May 5, 2026. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 21:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006956
    VIRIN: 260505-N-PV534-1001
    Filename: DOD_111704975
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fitzgerald conducts small boat operations, by PO2 Victoria Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)
    United States Navy
    Boat Operation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video