Recruit the Recruiters Broll Version

On May 6th, Yokota Air Base hosted the "Recruit the Recruiters" seminar to brief personnel on critical updates to special duty assignments.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 22:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006954
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-CV036-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111704965
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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