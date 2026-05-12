AH-64 Apache attack helicopters assigned to 4th Attack Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, conduct preflight and lifts off during a mission for Ivy Mass, May 8, 2026, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The exercise integrated aviation assets into realistic combat scenarios to strengthen operational readiness and command and control capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jamaries Casado-Aviles and Spc. Kavon Utterback)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 18:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006932
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-MG738-4941
|Filename:
|DOD_111704661
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ivy Mass 4-4CAB AH-64 Apache Preflight - Social Media Reel, by SPC Kavon Utterback, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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