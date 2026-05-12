Ivy Mass 4-4CAB AH-64 Apache Preflight - Social Media Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006932" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

AH-64 Apache attack helicopters assigned to 4th Attack Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, conduct preflight and lifts off during a mission for Ivy Mass, May 8, 2026, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The exercise integrated aviation assets into realistic combat scenarios to strengthen operational readiness and command and control capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jamaries Casado-Aviles and Spc. Kavon Utterback)