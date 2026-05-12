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    Ivy Mass 4-4CAB AH-64 Apache Preflight - Social Media Reel

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    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Video by Spc. Kavon Utterback 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    AH-64 Apache attack helicopters assigned to 4th Attack Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, conduct preflight and lifts off during a mission for Ivy Mass, May 8, 2026, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The exercise integrated aviation assets into realistic combat scenarios to strengthen operational readiness and command and control capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jamaries Casado-Aviles and Spc. Kavon Utterback)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 18:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006932
    VIRIN: 260508-A-MG738-4941
    Filename: DOD_111704661
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

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    This work, Ivy Mass 4-4CAB AH-64 Apache Preflight - Social Media Reel, by SPC Kavon Utterback, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AH-64 Apache
    StrongerTogether
    4ID
    IvyMass
    4thCombatAviationBrigade

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