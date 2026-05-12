Leadership Forum Day 3: Future Trust Leaders

Day 3 of the LANPAC Leadership Symposium at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel. Todays focus panel consisted Lieutenant Colonel Jen Purser and Command Sargent Major Brian Caye of 205th Military Intelligence Battalion and Lieutenant Colonel Pablo Diaz and Command Sargent Major Sabian Taylor. AUSA hosted 3 panels focusing on building, repairing and strengthening relationships for young up and coming leaders during LANPAC 2026 in Honolulu Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 19:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006930
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-NB668-2238
|Filename:
|DOD_111704626
|Length:
|00:09:59
|Location:
|WAIKIKI, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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