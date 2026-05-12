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    Leadership Forum Day 3: Future Trust Leaders

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    WAIKIKI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. Xavier Vinson 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Day 3 of the LANPAC Leadership Symposium at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel. Todays focus panel consisted Lieutenant Colonel Jen Purser and Command Sargent Major Brian Caye of 205th Military Intelligence Battalion and Lieutenant Colonel Pablo Diaz and Command Sargent Major Sabian Taylor. AUSA hosted 3 panels focusing on building, repairing and strengthening relationships for young up and coming leaders during LANPAC 2026 in Honolulu Hawaii.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 19:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006930
    VIRIN: 260514-A-NB668-2238
    Filename: DOD_111704626
    Length: 00:09:59
    Location: WAIKIKI, HAWAII, US

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    This work, Leadership Forum Day 3: Future Trust Leaders, by SGT Xavier Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LANPAC Symposium
    LANPAC2026

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