Leadership Forum Day 3: Future Trust Leaders

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006930" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Day 3 of the LANPAC Leadership Symposium at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel. Todays focus panel consisted Lieutenant Colonel Jen Purser and Command Sargent Major Brian Caye of 205th Military Intelligence Battalion and Lieutenant Colonel Pablo Diaz and Command Sargent Major Sabian Taylor. AUSA hosted 3 panels focusing on building, repairing and strengthening relationships for young up and coming leaders during LANPAC 2026 in Honolulu Hawaii.