A humorous public service announcement explaining the difference between U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM) and U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command (USSF CFC). While USSPACECOM, a joint combatant command, is in the process of moving its headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama, USSF CFC forces assigned to bases in Colorado are remaining where they are. USSF CFC is a field command of the U.S. Space Force that generates combat-ready space power for the joint force. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 18:00
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1006928
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-WA228-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111704604
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Test Your Military Space Knowledge! (USSPACECOM and USSF Combat Forces Command), by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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