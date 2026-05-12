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    Test Your Military Space Knowledge! (USSPACECOM and USSF Combat Forces Command)

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    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by David Grim 

    U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command

    A humorous public service announcement explaining the difference between U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM) and U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command (USSF CFC). While USSPACECOM, a joint combatant command, is in the process of moving its headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama, USSF CFC forces assigned to bases in Colorado are remaining where they are. USSF CFC is a field command of the U.S. Space Force that generates combat-ready space power for the joint force. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 18:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1006928
    VIRIN: 260514-F-WA228-1001
    Filename: DOD_111704604
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: COLORADO, US

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    This work, Test Your Military Space Knowledge! (USSPACECOM and USSF Combat Forces Command), by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Colorado
    U.S. Space Command
    Field Command
    Alabama
    USSF Combat Forces Command
    Joint Combatant Command

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