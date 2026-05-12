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    LANPAC 2026 Commander’s Corner: Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner and Col. Zack Briscoe

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    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Lopez 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    LANPAC 2026 Commander’s Corner features Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner and Col. Zack Briscoe. The command team discusses how 8th TSC provides mission command for Army, Joint, and Combined operational-level sustainment within the Indo-Pacific Theater.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 19:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006926
    VIRIN: 260514-A-JN630-4793
    Filename: DOD_111704593
    Length: 00:32:32
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

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    This work, LANPAC 2026 Commander’s Corner: Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner and Col. Zack Briscoe, by SSG Daniel Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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