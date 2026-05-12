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    India Company Conducts Daytime Short Bay Live Firing (Reel)

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with India Company, Marine Combat Training Battalion, participate in a short bay live fire exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 12, 2026. The Short Bay Distance Stage is designed to simulate close combat conditions, emphasizing speed, target engagement under pressure, and marksmanship fundamentals at short distances rather than long-range qualification courses. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 17:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006918
    VIRIN: 260512-M-CV013-4366
    Filename: DOD_111704478
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, India Company Conducts Daytime Short Bay Live Firing (Reel), by Cpl Jacqueline Akamelu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SOIWEST, India, MCT, USMC, Camp Pendleton, Warfighting

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