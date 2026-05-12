U.S. Marines with India Company, Marine Combat Training Battalion, participate in a short bay live fire exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 12, 2026. The Short Bay Distance Stage is designed to simulate close combat conditions, emphasizing speed, target engagement under pressure, and marksmanship fundamentals at short distances rather than long-range qualification courses. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 17:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006918
|VIRIN:
|260512-M-CV013-4366
|Filename:
|DOD_111704478
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, India Company Conducts Daytime Short Bay Live Firing (Reel), by Cpl Jacqueline Akamelu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.