India Company Conducts Daytime Short Bay Live Firing (Reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006918" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with India Company, Marine Combat Training Battalion, participate in a short bay live fire exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 12, 2026. The Short Bay Distance Stage is designed to simulate close combat conditions, emphasizing speed, target engagement under pressure, and marksmanship fundamentals at short distances rather than long-range qualification courses. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)