DOW Leaders Testify to House on Tech, Innovation 

ar Department leaders testify before the House Armed Services Committee’s cyber, information, technologies and innovation subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, May 14, 2026. Testifying are: Emil Michael, undersecretary of war for research and engineering; Owen West, Defense Innovation Unit director; and Cameron Stanley, department chief digital and artificial intelligence officer.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 17:04
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1006917
|Filename:
|DOD_111704472
|Length:
|01:13:36
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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