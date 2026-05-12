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    DOW Leaders Testify to House on Tech, Innovation 

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    ar Department leaders testify before the House Armed Services Committee’s cyber, information, technologies and innovation subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, May 14, 2026. Testifying are: Emil Michael, undersecretary of war for research and engineering; Owen West, Defense Innovation Unit director; and Cameron Stanley, department chief digital and artificial intelligence officer.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 17:04
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1006917
    Filename: DOD_111704472
    Length: 01:13:36
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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