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    Underwater Welding in the desert?! Fort Bliss makes Army history (9:16 format)

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    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Col. Mike Soyka, Fort Bliss Garrison Commander, observes transitioning Soldiers conducting underwater welding and hyperbaric chamber operations during a tour of the Commercial Divers International (CDI) training facility at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 14, 2026.

    As the newest embedded Career Skills Program (CSP) on the installation, CDI is the only commercial diving training center located on a U.S. military base. The program bridges the gap between military service and the civilian workforce by teaching diving physics, diving medicine, topside and underwater welding, and advanced rigging to meet industry entry-level standards.

    By offering these high-demand industry certifications up to 180 days prior to separation, the Army ensures warfighters across Team Bliss are set up for immediate success in the civilian sector.

    Transitioning Soldiers can explore this program and connect with other civilian employers during the annual Fort Bliss Transition Assistance Program (TAP) Expo, held May 20-21 at various locations across the installation. To learn more about embedded CSPs and TAP resources, visit https://home.army.mil/bliss/my-fort/all-services/service-member-life-transition-assistance-program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 16:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006916
    VIRIN: 260508-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 260508
    Filename: DOD_111704398
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

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