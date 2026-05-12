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    Medical Teams Unite During IVY MASS Exercise

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    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Spc. Keaton Gray 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    B-roll footage captures Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 4th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, and the 627th Hospital Center conducting a mass casualty exercise during IVY MASS at Camp Red Devil, Fort Carson, Colorado, May 2026. Footage includes a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft landing with simulated casualties, casualty triage operations, medical evacuation procedures aboard field litter ambulances, Role 2 and Role 3 treatment operations, and combat medics and medical personnel providing emergency care in a simulated combat environment. The exercise tested joint medical evacuation, coordination and prolonged casualty care capabilities during large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Keaton Gray)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006915
    VIRIN: 260513-D-A5002-1482
    Filename: DOD_111704372
    Length: 00:09:24
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Teams Unite During IVY MASS Exercise, by SPC Keaton Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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