Medical Teams Unite During IVY MASS Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006915" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll footage captures Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 4th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, and the 627th Hospital Center conducting a mass casualty exercise during IVY MASS at Camp Red Devil, Fort Carson, Colorado, May 2026. Footage includes a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft landing with simulated casualties, casualty triage operations, medical evacuation procedures aboard field litter ambulances, Role 2 and Role 3 treatment operations, and combat medics and medical personnel providing emergency care in a simulated combat environment. The exercise tested joint medical evacuation, coordination and prolonged casualty care capabilities during large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Keaton Gray)