B-roll footage captures Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 4th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, and the 627th Hospital Center conducting a mass casualty exercise during IVY MASS at Camp Red Devil, Fort Carson, Colorado, May 2026. Footage includes a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft landing with simulated casualties, casualty triage operations, medical evacuation procedures aboard field litter ambulances, Role 2 and Role 3 treatment operations, and combat medics and medical personnel providing emergency care in a simulated combat environment. The exercise tested joint medical evacuation, coordination and prolonged casualty care capabilities during large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Keaton Gray)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 17:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006915
|VIRIN:
|260513-D-A5002-1482
|Filename:
|DOD_111704372
|Length:
|00:09:24
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Medical Teams Unite During IVY MASS Exercise, by SPC Keaton Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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