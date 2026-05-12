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    LANPAC 2026: Senior Enlisted Leadership Forum physical readiness training

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    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Senior leaders from across the U.S. Army Pacific conduct physical readiness training during the Senior Enlisted Leadership Forum as a part of Land Forces Pacific Symposium 2026 (LANPAC) outside of the U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 14, 2026. The event, led by retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Troxell, the 3rd senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, highlighted the importance of physical readiness within any formation. LANPAC brings together senior leaders from 32 nations, offering a unique opportunity to shape the future of land power in the world's most dynamic and strategically vital region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 19:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006914
    VIRIN: 260514-A-LG865-2910
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111704356
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

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