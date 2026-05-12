LANPAC 2026: Senior Enlisted Leadership Forum physical readiness training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006914" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Senior leaders from across the U.S. Army Pacific conduct physical readiness training during the Senior Enlisted Leadership Forum as a part of Land Forces Pacific Symposium 2026 (LANPAC) outside of the U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 14, 2026. The event, led by retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Troxell, the 3rd senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, highlighted the importance of physical readiness within any formation. LANPAC brings together senior leaders from 32 nations, offering a unique opportunity to shape the future of land power in the world's most dynamic and strategically vital region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)