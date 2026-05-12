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    Freedom 250 Commemoration

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    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad 

    53rd Wing

    In this video, flightline imagery, maintenance operations and aerial sequences are paired with narration of Walt Whitman's poem, "Pioneers! O Pioneers!," reinforcing themes of innovation, sacrifice, resilience and forward momentum shared across generations of American service members. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 16:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006913
    VIRIN: 260514-F-VG042-1002
    Filename: DOD_111704334
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, Freedom 250 Commemoration, by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Independence Day
    Fourth of July
    Veterans Day
    America250
    Freedom250

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