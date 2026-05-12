In this video, flightline imagery, maintenance operations and aerial sequences are paired with narration of Walt Whitman's poem, "Pioneers! O Pioneers!," reinforcing themes of innovation, sacrifice, resilience and forward momentum shared across generations of American service members. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 16:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006912
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-VG042-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111704308
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Freedom 250 Commemoration (Vertical Version), by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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