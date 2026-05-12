Team Avalanche goes on patrol

Soldiers with the Alaska National Guard, currently assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful Mission ready their equipment and conduct presence patrol near Georgetown Waterfront Park in Washington May 13, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by SSG Tianna Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 16:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006911
|VIRIN:
|260513-Z-RK177-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111704256
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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