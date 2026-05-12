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    Team Avalanche goes on patrol

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Soldiers with the Alaska National Guard, currently assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful Mission ready their equipment and conduct presence patrol near Georgetown Waterfront Park in Washington May 13, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by SSG Tianna Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 16:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006911
    VIRIN: 260513-Z-RK177-1001
    Filename: DOD_111704256
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Team Avalanche goes on patrol, by SSG Tianna Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    District of Columbia
    JTFDC
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

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