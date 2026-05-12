Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) is an Army program emphasizing the five domains of health. This series delves deeper into the physical, nutrition, mental, sleep and spiritual aspects every soldier is expected to strive to become an expert. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Cameron Hershberger, Calvin Reimhold, Maj. James Kim and Sgt. First Class Abel Aungst)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 17:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006906
|VIRIN:
|260511-A-VC966-5379
|Filename:
|DOD_111704171
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Strive for Five | H2F Series Teaser, by SSG Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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