Strive for Five | H2F Series Teaser (vertical)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006905" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) is an Army program emphasizing the five domains of health. This series delves deeper into the physical, nutrition, mental, sleep and spiritual aspects every soldier is expected to strive to become an expert. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Cameron Hershberger, Calvin Reimhold, Maj. James Kim and Sgt. First Class Abel Aungst)