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    Strive for Five | H2F Series Teaser (vertical)

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    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cameron Hershberger  

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) is an Army program emphasizing the five domains of health. This series delves deeper into the physical, nutrition, mental, sleep and spiritual aspects every soldier is expected to strive to become an expert. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Cameron Hershberger, Calvin Reimhold, Maj. James Kim and Sgt. First Class Abel Aungst)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 17:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006905
    VIRIN: 260511-A-VC966-7151
    Filename: DOD_111704165
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, Strive for Five | H2F Series Teaser (vertical), by SSG Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    combat ready
    series
    Twice the Citizen
    H2F
    Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F)
    Army Reserve

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