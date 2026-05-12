Nursing Skills Fair at WBAMC highlights training and comradery - Video Story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006904" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Department of Primary Care at William Beaumont Army Medical Center hosted a Nursing Skills Fair at the Hugo V. Mendoza Clinic on Fort Bliss on May 7. The event, held in conjunction with national Nurses Week, combined mandatory clinical training to maintain competency, policy compliances and team-building activities designed to boost morale and celebrate the nursing staff.