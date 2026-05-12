Nursing Skills Fair at WBAMC highlights training and comradery - Video Story

The Department of Primary Care at William Beaumont Army Medical Center hosted a Nursing Skills Fair at the Hugo V. Mendoza Clinic on Fort Bliss on May 7. The event, held in conjunction with national Nurses Week, combined mandatory clinical training to maintain competency, policy compliances and team-building activities designed to boost morale and celebrate the nursing staff.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 16:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1006904
|VIRIN:
|260507-D-DO208-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111704128
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO, US
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|0
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|0
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