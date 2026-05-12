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    Nursing Skills Fair at WBAMC highlights training and comradery - Video Story

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    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    The Department of Primary Care at William Beaumont Army Medical Center hosted a Nursing Skills Fair at the Hugo V. Mendoza Clinic on Fort Bliss on May 7. The event, held in conjunction with national Nurses Week, combined mandatory clinical training to maintain competency, policy compliances and team-building activities designed to boost morale and celebrate the nursing staff.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 16:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006904
    VIRIN: 260507-D-DO208-1004
    Filename: DOD_111704128
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO, US

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    This work, Nursing Skills Fair at WBAMC highlights training and comradery - Video Story, by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    WBAMC
    Nursing Skills Fair
    nurse
    Nurse's Week 2026

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