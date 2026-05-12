Controlled Construction detonation in Florida Everglades

BELLE GLADE, Fla. May 13, 2026 - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Jacksonville District as part of the ongoing construction of the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Project, today completed one of the largest controlled construction detonations ever conducted, a critical component of Everglades restoration. USACE will efficiently use the onsite material produced by detonation to construct a dam from natural materials that meets dam safety standards.(Video by Allen Wynne)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 15:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006899
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-BO243-4501
|Filename:
|DOD_111703956
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|BELLE GLADE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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