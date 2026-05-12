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    Controlled Construction detonation in Florida Everglades

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    BELLE GLADE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    BELLE GLADE, Fla. May 13, 2026 - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Jacksonville District as part of the ongoing construction of the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Project, today completed one of the largest controlled construction detonations ever conducted, a critical component of Everglades restoration. USACE will efficiently use the onsite material produced by detonation to construct a dam from natural materials that meets dam safety standards.(Video by Allen Wynne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 15:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006899
    VIRIN: 260513-A-BO243-4501
    Filename: DOD_111703956
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: BELLE GLADE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, Controlled Construction detonation in Florida Everglades, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    EAA
    jacksonville district
    Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir
    Florida Everglades

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