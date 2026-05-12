Navy Department Leaders Testify to House on FY27 Budget Request   Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006897" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith testify on the Department of the Navy’s fiscal year 2027 budget proposal during a hearing before the House Armed Services Committee in Washington, May 14, 2026. Part 2 of 2.