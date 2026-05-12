(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Department Leaders Testify to House on FY27 Budget Request   Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith testify on the Department of the Navy’s fiscal year 2027 budget proposal during a hearing before the House Armed Services Committee in Washington, May 14, 2026. Part 2 of 2.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 15:09
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1006897
    Filename: DOD_111703837
    Length: 01:48:31
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Department Leaders Testify to House on FY27 Budget Request   Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video