Navy Department Leaders Testify to House on FY27 Budget Request   Part 2

Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith testify on the Department of the Navy’s fiscal year 2027 budget proposal during a hearing before the House Armed Services Committee in Washington, May 14, 2026. Part 2 of 2.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 15:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1006897
|Filename:
|DOD_111703837
|Length:
|01:48:31
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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