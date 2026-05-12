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    U.S. Army Reserve Update on H2F

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    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, the 35th Chief of Army Reserve and 10th Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command provides an update on how the Army National Guard is implementing Holistic Health and Fitness across the 54 states and territories

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 14:53
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1006894
    VIRIN: 260514-A-FI370-7634
    Filename: DOD_111703796
    Length: 00:29:46
    Location: US

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    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Update on H2F, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026H2FSymposium

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