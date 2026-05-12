U.S. Army Reserve Update on H2F

Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, the 35th Chief of Army Reserve and 10th Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command provides an update on how the Army National Guard is implementing Holistic Health and Fitness across the 54 states and territories
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 14:53
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1006894
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-FI370-7634
|Filename:
|DOD_111703796
|Length:
|00:29:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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