EAA Controlled Construction Detonation Social Reel Version 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006882" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Jacksonville District as part of the ongoing construction of the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Project, today completed one of the largest controlled construction detonations ever conducted, a critical component of Everglades restoration. USACE will efficiently use the onsite material produced by detonation to construct a dam from natural materials that meets dam safety standards.