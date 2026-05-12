The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Jacksonville District as part of the ongoing construction of the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Project, today completed one of the largest controlled construction detonations ever conducted, a critical component of Everglades restoration. USACE will efficiently use the onsite material produced by detonation to construct a dam from natural materials that meets dam safety standards.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 13:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006882
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-OI229-1683
|Filename:
|DOD_111703595
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|BELLE GLADE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, EAA Controlled Construction Detonation Social Reel Version 2, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.