Centcom, Africom Commanders Testify on FY27 Defense Authorization Requests

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006875" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, and Air Force Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command, each testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee on their command’s defense authorization request for fiscal year 2027 and the future years defense program during a hearing in Washington, May 14, 2026.