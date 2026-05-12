Centcom, Africom Commanders Testify on FY27 Defense Authorization Requests

Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, and Air Force Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command, each testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee on their command’s defense authorization request for fiscal year 2027 and the future years defense program during a hearing in Washington, May 14, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 13:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1006875
|Filename:
|DOD_111703406
|Length:
|02:21:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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