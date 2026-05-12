Military Leaders Testify on Construction, Family Housing to Senate

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006873" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Leaders from each service branch testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee’s military construction, veterans affairs and related agencies subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, May 14, 2026. Testifying are: Dale Marks, assistant secretary of war for energy, installations and environment; Air Force Lt. Gen. Kenyon Bell, deputy chief of staff for logistics, engineering and force protection; Kathryn Kolbe, assistant deputy chief of space operations, installations and logistics; Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, deputy commandant for installations and logistics; Navy Rear Adm. Timothy Brown, logistics division director, office of the chief of naval operations; and Army Lt. Gen. Michelle Donahue, deputy chief of staff for Army logistics.