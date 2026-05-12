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    Military Leaders Testify on Construction, Family Housing to Senate

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    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Leaders from each service branch testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee’s military construction, veterans affairs and related agencies subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, May 14, 2026. Testifying are: Dale Marks, assistant secretary of war for energy, installations and environment; Air Force Lt. Gen. Kenyon Bell, deputy chief of staff for logistics, engineering and force protection; Kathryn Kolbe, assistant deputy chief of space operations, installations and logistics; Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, deputy commandant for installations and logistics; Navy Rear Adm. Timothy Brown, logistics division director, office of the chief of naval operations; and Army Lt. Gen. Michelle Donahue, deputy chief of staff for Army logistics.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 12:39
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1006873
    Filename: DOD_111703279
    Length: 01:31:02
    Location: US

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