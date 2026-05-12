Leaders from each service branch testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee’s military construction, veterans affairs and related agencies subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, May 14, 2026. Testifying are: Dale Marks, assistant secretary of war for energy, installations and environment; Air Force Lt. Gen. Kenyon Bell, deputy chief of staff for logistics, engineering and force protection; Kathryn Kolbe, assistant deputy chief of space operations, installations and logistics; Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, deputy commandant for installations and logistics; Navy Rear Adm. Timothy Brown, logistics division director, office of the chief of naval operations; and Army Lt. Gen. Michelle Donahue, deputy chief of staff for Army logistics.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 12:39
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1006873
|Filename:
|DOD_111703279
|Length:
|01:31:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Leaders Testify on Construction, Family Housing to Senate, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.