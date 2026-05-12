NAVSUP - Planes Can't Fly Without Supply

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006871" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Belen Castillo, site director for NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) San Diego Site Fallon, describes the importance and functions of NAVSUP with respect to the Navy's ability to keep its aircraft flight-ready. This video was created with interview footage shot by NAVSUP FLC San Diego Public Affairs Officer Frank Valdez and with video footage from U.S. Navy video 161028-N-SO019-001, shot by Matthew Short and Jeff Patnaude. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan McCormack)