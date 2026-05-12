(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP - Planes Can't Fly Without Supply

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brendan McCormack 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Belen Castillo, site director for NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) San Diego Site Fallon, describes the importance and functions of NAVSUP with respect to the Navy's ability to keep its aircraft flight-ready. This video was created with interview footage shot by NAVSUP FLC San Diego Public Affairs Officer Frank Valdez and with video footage from U.S. Navy video 161028-N-SO019-001, shot by Matthew Short and Jeff Patnaude. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan McCormack)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 12:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006871
    VIRIN: 260427-N-MK534-1001
    PIN: 000000
    Filename: DOD_111703275
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: FONTANA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP - Planes Can't Fly Without Supply, by PO3 Brendan McCormack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSUP
    Naval Air Station Fallon
    Naval Avaition
    NAVSUP HQ
    NAVSUP FLC San Diego
    supply

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video