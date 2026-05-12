U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Belen Castillo, site director for NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) San Diego Site Fallon, describes the importance and functions of NAVSUP with respect to the Navy's ability to keep its aircraft flight-ready. This video was created with interview footage shot by NAVSUP FLC San Diego Public Affairs Officer Frank Valdez and with video footage from U.S. Navy video 161028-N-SO019-001, shot by Matthew Short and Jeff Patnaude. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan McCormack)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 12:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006871
|VIRIN:
|260427-N-MK534-1001
|PIN:
|000000
|Filename:
|DOD_111703275
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Hometown:
|FONTANA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NAVSUP - Planes Can't Fly Without Supply, by PO3 Brendan McCormack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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