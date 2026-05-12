AH-64 Apache attack helicopters assigned to 4th Attack Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, undergo preflight checks before conducting a mission during Ivy Mass, May 12, 2026, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Ivy Mass enabled Soldiers to validate Next-Generation Command and Control systems while integrating aviation assets into large-scale combat operations and synchronized battlefield coordination. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 12:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006869
|VIRIN:
|260512-A-LV856-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111703260
|Length:
|00:06:43
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Ivy Mass 4-4CAB AH-64 Apache Preflight, by SPC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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