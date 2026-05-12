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    Ivy Mass 4-4CAB AH-64 Apache Preflight

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    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Spc. Jonathan Reyes 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    AH-64 Apache attack helicopters assigned to 4th Attack Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, undergo preflight checks before conducting a mission during Ivy Mass, May 12, 2026, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Ivy Mass enabled Soldiers to validate Next-Generation Command and Control systems while integrating aviation assets into large-scale combat operations and synchronized battlefield coordination. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 12:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006869
    VIRIN: 260512-A-LV856-2001
    Filename: DOD_111703260
    Length: 00:06:43
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivy Mass 4-4CAB AH-64 Apache Preflight, by SPC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    AH-64 Apache attack helicopter
    preflight inspections
    NGC2
    Ivy Mass
    4ID

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