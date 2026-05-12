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    F-22 Demonstration Team performs at Maxwell Air Force Base

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    MAXWELL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs an aerial demonstration in an F-22 Raptor during the National Security Forum at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 6, 2026. The demonstration showcased the unmatched maneuverability and combat capabilities of the F-22 Raptor to civic leaders and distinguished guests attending the event. The F-22 Demo Team travels across the country to demonstrate Air Combat Command’s premier fifth-generation fighter while inspiring the next generation through outreach and engagement. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 12:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006868
    VIRIN: 260506-F-CC148-2973
    Filename: DOD_111703257
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: MAXWELL, ALABAMA, US

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    This work, F-22 Demonstration Team performs at Maxwell Air Force Base, by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Maxwell
    National Security Forum
    F-22 Demonstration Team
    Airshow
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team

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