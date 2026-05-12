F-22 Demonstration Team performs at Maxwell Air Force Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006868" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs an aerial demonstration in an F-22 Raptor during the National Security Forum at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 6, 2026. The demonstration showcased the unmatched maneuverability and combat capabilities of the F-22 Raptor to civic leaders and distinguished guests attending the event. The F-22 Demo Team travels across the country to demonstrate Air Combat Command’s premier fifth-generation fighter while inspiring the next generation through outreach and engagement. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)