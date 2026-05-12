F-22 Demonstration Team performs at Maxwell Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs an aerial demonstration in an F-22 Raptor during the National Security Forum at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 6, 2026. The demonstration showcased the unmatched maneuverability and combat capabilities of the F-22 Raptor to civic leaders and distinguished guests attending the event. The F-22 Demo Team travels across the country to demonstrate Air Combat Command’s premier fifth-generation fighter while inspiring the next generation through outreach and engagement. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 12:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006868
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-CC148-2973
|Filename:
|DOD_111703257
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|MAXWELL, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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