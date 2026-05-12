Army National Guard Update on H2F

Major General Charles G. Kemper, IV, Deputy Director of the Army National Guard, provides an update on how the Army National Guard is implementing Holistic Health and Fitness across the 54 states and territories
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 12:17
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1006866
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-FI370-3068
|Filename:
|DOD_111703231
|Length:
|00:24:27
|Location:
|HAMPTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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