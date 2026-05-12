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    Army National Guard Update on H2F

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    HAMPTON, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Major General Charles G. Kemper, IV, Deputy Director of the Army National Guard, provides an update on how the Army National Guard is implementing Holistic Health and Fitness across the 54 states and territories

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 12:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1006866
    VIRIN: 260514-A-FI370-3068
    Filename: DOD_111703231
    Length: 00:24:27
    Location: HAMPTON, US

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    This work, Army National Guard Update on H2F, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    H2F
    2026H2FSymposium

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