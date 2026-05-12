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    Airman Culture of Fitness Banner

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    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Travis Burcham            

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    Looping banner for use on Airman Culture of Fitness webpage.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 12:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006864
    VIRIN: 260514-D-HR740-2718
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111703191
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: MARYLAND, US

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    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Airman Culture of Fitness Banner, by Travis Burcham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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