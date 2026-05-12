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    Mad Scientist Speaker Series With Samuel Bendett, "The Future of Battlefield Automation"

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    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Matthew Santaspirt 

    T2COM G2

    Mad Scientist Speaker Series With Samuel Bendett, "The Future of Battlefield Automation"

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 12:03
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1006862
    VIRIN: 260513-D-LF820-2469
    Filename: DOD_111703162
    Length: 00:57:40
    Location: US

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    Battlefield Automation

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