Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma busts cocaine 'triple threat,' interdicting nearly $45.8 million worth of illicit narcotics off Columbia

A law enforcement aviation crew from Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction tactical Squadron (HITRON) interdicts a suspected drug smuggling vessel approximately 80 miles west of Cartagena, Columbia, May 8, 2026. The contraband seized resulted in more than 6,000 pounds of illicit narcotics worth nearly $45.8 million offloaded at Port Everglades, Florida, May 14,2026. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron crew)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 11:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006861
|VIRIN:
|260508-G-G0107-1013
|PIN:
|100100
|Filename:
|DOD_111703139
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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