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    Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma busts cocaine 'triple threat,' interdicting nearly $45.8 million worth of illicit narcotics off Columbia

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    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    A law enforcement aviation crew from Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction tactical Squadron (HITRON) interdicts a suspected drug smuggling vessel approximately 80 miles west of Cartagena, Columbia, May 8, 2026. The contraband seized resulted in more than 6,000 pounds of illicit narcotics worth nearly $45.8 million offloaded at Port Everglades, Florida, May 14,2026. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron crew)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 11:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006861
    VIRIN: 260508-G-G0107-1013
    PIN: 100100
    Filename: DOD_111703139
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    USCGC Tahoma (WMEC 908)
    Illegal Narcotics
    Drug offload
    Southeast District
    drug interdiction
    USCG
    DTH26

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