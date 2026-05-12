U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team call their mothers to wish them a Happy Mother’s Day in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 9, 2026. The video highlights the importance of family support behind the mission and recognizes the sacrifices and encouragement mothers provide to service members throughout their careers. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team travels across the country showcasing the combat capabilities of the F-22 Raptor while inspiring future generations through community outreach and engagement. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 11:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006860
|VIRIN:
|260509-F-CC148-5740
|Filename:
|DOD_111703137
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Happy Mother's Day from the F-22 Demonstration Team, by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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