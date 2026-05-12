Happy Mother's Day from the F-22 Demonstration Team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006860" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team call their mothers to wish them a Happy Mother’s Day in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 9, 2026. The video highlights the importance of family support behind the mission and recognizes the sacrifices and encouragement mothers provide to service members throughout their careers. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team travels across the country showcasing the combat capabilities of the F-22 Raptor while inspiring future generations through community outreach and engagement. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)