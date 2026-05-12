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    Happy Mother's Day from the F-22 Demonstration Team

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    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team call their mothers to wish them a Happy Mother’s Day in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 9, 2026. The video highlights the importance of family support behind the mission and recognizes the sacrifices and encouragement mothers provide to service members throughout their careers. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team travels across the country showcasing the combat capabilities of the F-22 Raptor while inspiring future generations through community outreach and engagement. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 11:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006860
    VIRIN: 260509-F-CC148-5740
    Filename: DOD_111703137
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Mother's Day from the F-22 Demonstration Team, by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    mothers
    F-22 Raptor
    Mothers Day
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    Airshow
    Service Member & Family Support

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