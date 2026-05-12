This webinar features Dr. Janel Perkins, SHARP Program Prevention Branch Chief, who presents a reframed approach to Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month as a professional practice reset. Rather than focusing on traditional awareness and messaging efforts, the webinar positions SAAPM as a Headquarters, Department of the Army-led initiative to reinforce the core competencies and responsibilities of SHARP professionals across the force.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 11:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006858
|VIRIN:
|260514-O-VI048-4903
|Filename:
|DOD_111703117
|Length:
|00:59:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SAAPM: It’s More Than a Headline, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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