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    SAAPM: It’s More Than a Headline

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    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    This webinar features Dr. Janel Perkins, SHARP Program Prevention Branch Chief, who presents a reframed approach to Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month as a professional practice reset. Rather than focusing on traditional awareness and messaging efforts, the webinar positions SAAPM as a Headquarters, Department of the Army-led initiative to reinforce the core competencies and responsibilities of SHARP professionals across the force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 11:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006858
    VIRIN: 260514-O-VI048-4903
    Filename: DOD_111703117
    Length: 00:59:19
    Location: US

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    This work, SAAPM: It’s More Than a Headline, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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