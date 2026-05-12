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    Peak Bagging Highland and Silver Peaks (B-Roll)

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    UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Video by Paul Wade 

    U.S. Forest Service   

    Day-hikers navigate a nearly 15-mile trek to the summits of 10,936-foot Highland Peak and 10,772-foot Silver Peak in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Sept. 7, 2024. Located near the Stanislaus National Forest border, the peaks are featured in the Peak Bagger Series to demonstrate essential skills such as route finding, navigation, and water filtration. The 12-hour excursion provides educational content on safety and preparation for high-elevation terrain in the Pacific Southwest Region. (Forest Service video by Paul Wade)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 11:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006851
    VIRIN: 240907-P-QF107-9567
    Filename: DOD_111703038
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peak Bagging Highland and Silver Peaks (B-Roll), by Paul Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest
    Peak Bagging

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