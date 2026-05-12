Day-hikers navigate a nearly 15-mile trek to the summits of 10,936-foot Highland Peak and 10,772-foot Silver Peak in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Sept. 7, 2024. Located near the Stanislaus National Forest border, the peaks are featured in the Peak Bagger Series to demonstrate essential skills such as route finding, navigation, and water filtration. The 12-hour excursion provides educational content on safety and preparation for high-elevation terrain in the Pacific Southwest Region. (Forest Service video by Paul Wade)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 11:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006851
|VIRIN:
|240907-P-QF107-9567
|Filename:
|DOD_111703038
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Peak Bagging Highland and Silver Peaks (B-Roll), by Paul Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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