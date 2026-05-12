Peak Bagging Highland and Silver Peaks (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006851" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Day-hikers navigate a nearly 15-mile trek to the summits of 10,936-foot Highland Peak and 10,772-foot Silver Peak in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Sept. 7, 2024. Located near the Stanislaus National Forest border, the peaks are featured in the Peak Bagger Series to demonstrate essential skills such as route finding, navigation, and water filtration. The 12-hour excursion provides educational content on safety and preparation for high-elevation terrain in the Pacific Southwest Region. (Forest Service video by Paul Wade)