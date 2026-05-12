355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2

Airmen assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron and 355 Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight respond to a reported abandoned vehicle during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. Relentless training and operational focus ensure Airmen are ready to meet any challenge with precision and professionalism. Airmen don’t train for easy days; they train for the hardest day. High-intensity, realistic exercises push Warfighters to their limits, building the muscle memory and confidence needed for combat. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 11:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006850
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-BG083-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111703036
|Length:
|00:06:57
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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