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    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2

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    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    355th Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron and 355 Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight respond to a reported abandoned vehicle during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. Relentless training and operational focus ensure Airmen are ready to meet any challenge with precision and professionalism. Airmen don’t train for easy days; they train for the hardest day. High-intensity, realistic exercises push Warfighters to their limits, building the muscle memory and confidence needed for combat. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 11:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006850
    VIRIN: 260508-F-BG083-2001
    Filename: DOD_111703036
    Length: 00:06:57
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2, by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    Improvised Explosive Device (IED)
    355 SFS
    355 CES
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)
    Mosaic Lightning
    ML 26-2

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