355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006850" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron and 355 Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight respond to a reported abandoned vehicle during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. Relentless training and operational focus ensure Airmen are ready to meet any challenge with precision and professionalism. Airmen don’t train for easy days; they train for the hardest day. High-intensity, realistic exercises push Warfighters to their limits, building the muscle memory and confidence needed for combat. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)