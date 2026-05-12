ATF's Visual Media Branch interviews WSU Vice President of Strategy and Government Relations Andy Schlapp about the opening of the new Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Lab located on Wichita State University's campus and the importance of the partnership with WSU. This interview product is generic in nature, and its purpose is to provide sound bites for general media use.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 11:12
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1006842
|VIRIN:
|260427-O-EG877-2501
|PIN:
|VMB504
|Filename:
|DOD_111702975
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|WICHITA, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ATF WSU FCGIL Interview with WSU Vice President of Strategy and Government Relations Andy Schlapp, by Paul Criner, Earl Gardner and Brian Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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