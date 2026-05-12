Officer Training School: Instructors Needed

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006836" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Air Force Officer Training School needs more instructors and current instructors dispel common misconceptions of what the position involves at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 14, 2026. The curriculum and structure of the program are redesigned to actively address the needs of the warfighter, embracing emerging technologies and furthering the agility and adaptability of the officers produced within the program, while simultaneously balancing the burden placed on individual instructors and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)





Music licensed through Warner Chappell Production Music

Item Title: Blurred (Instrumental)

Item ID: ER1305_22

Author username: Edition Elbroar

Licensee: 42 ABW Public Affairs

Item License Code: DEMS42204669



Music licensed through Warner Chappell Production Music

Item Title: Born Ready (No Vocals)

Item ID: ER1305_27

Author username: Edition Elbroar

Licensee: 42 ABW Public Affairs

Item License Code: DEMS42204674