Officer Training School: Instructors Needed

The U.S. Air Force Officer Training School needs more instructors and current instructors dispel common misconceptions of what the position involves at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 14, 2026. The curriculum and structure of the program are redesigned to actively address the needs of the warfighter, embracing emerging technologies and furthering the agility and adaptability of the officers produced within the program, while simultaneously balancing the burden placed on individual instructors and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
Music licensed through Warner Chappell Production Music
Item Title: Blurred (Instrumental)
Item ID: ER1305_22
Author username: Edition Elbroar
Licensee: 42 ABW Public Affairs
Item License Code: DEMS42204669
Music licensed through Warner Chappell Production Music
Item Title: Born Ready (No Vocals)
Item ID: ER1305_27
Author username: Edition Elbroar
Licensee: 42 ABW Public Affairs
Item License Code: DEMS42204674
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 10:39
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1006836
|VIRIN:
|260614-F-LO387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111702958
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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