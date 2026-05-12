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    Officer Training School: Instructors Needed

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Officer Training School needs more instructors and current instructors dispel common misconceptions of what the position involves at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 14, 2026. The curriculum and structure of the program are redesigned to actively address the needs of the warfighter, embracing emerging technologies and furthering the agility and adaptability of the officers produced within the program, while simultaneously balancing the burden placed on individual instructors and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)


    Music licensed through Warner Chappell Production Music
    Item Title: Blurred (Instrumental)
    Item ID: ER1305_22
    Author username: Edition Elbroar
    Licensee: 42 ABW Public Affairs
    Item License Code: DEMS42204669

    Music licensed through Warner Chappell Production Music
    Item Title: Born Ready (No Vocals)
    Item ID: ER1305_27
    Author username: Edition Elbroar
    Licensee: 42 ABW Public Affairs
    Item License Code: DEMS42204674

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 10:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1006836
    VIRIN: 260614-F-LO387-1001
    Filename: DOD_111702958
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

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    Copyright Information

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    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    instructor
    OTS
    Jeanne M. Holm Officer Accession and Citizen Development Center
    Air Force Accessions Center

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