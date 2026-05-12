ATF WSU FCGIL Interview with ATF Forensic Science Lab Chief Steve Weiltz

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006833" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

ATF's Visual Media Branch interviews ATF Forensic Science Lab Chief Steve Weitz about the opening of the new Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Lab located on Wichita State University's campus and the importance of the partnership with WSU. This interview product is generic in nature, and its purpose is to provide sound bites for general media use.