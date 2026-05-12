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    ATF WSU FCGIL Interview with ATF Forensic Science Lab Chief Steve Weiltz

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    WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Video by Paul Criner, Earl Gardner and Brian Barber

    Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

    ATF's Visual Media Branch interviews ATF Forensic Science Lab Chief Steve Weitz about the opening of the new Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Lab located on Wichita State University's campus and the importance of the partnership with WSU. This interview product is generic in nature, and its purpose is to provide sound bites for general media use.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 11:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1006833
    VIRIN: 260427-O-EG877-4501
    PIN: VMB504
    Filename: DOD_111702947
    Length: 00:20:06
    Location: WICHITA, KANSAS, US

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    This work, ATF WSU FCGIL Interview with ATF Forensic Science Lab Chief Steve Weiltz, by Paul Criner, Earl Gardner and Brian Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FCGIL

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