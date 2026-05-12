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    Surviving a Unit Deactivation

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    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #52: Turning in property can be a nightmare with just a few pieces alone. Now add the complexities of a unit deactivating and the entire process can seem overwhelming. However, it doesn’t have to be. The Army has programs to make the turn-in process efficient. If your unit is tasked with a deactivation, you can not only survive but thrive. On this episode, CPT Garett Pyle meets with a unit that has accomplished just that. CPT Doug Smith serves as the S-4 OIC and SSG Andrew Arrison serves as the S-4 NCOIC of the 3rd Psychological Operations Battalion (Airborne). They discuss how they survived their unit deactivation and provide guidance on how other units can be successful in any type of equipment turn-in. Additionally, they provide some great insight into sustainment operations for Special Operations.

    CASCOM YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@CASCOM1/videos

    Video Podcast Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t9q3AdCfNCY

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 10:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1006826
    VIRIN: 260514-A-OA450-1882
    Filename: DOD_111702874
    Length: 01:08:55
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Surviving a Unit Deactivation, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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