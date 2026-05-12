The 325th Fighter Wing hosts Checkered Flag 26-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 28 – May 14, 2026. Checkered Flag is one of the U.S. military’s largest air-to-air exercises integrating fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft in a dynamic training environment aimed at enhancing aviators’ and maintainers’ mobility, deployment and employment capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 10:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006822
|VIRIN:
|260513-F-VN231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111702850
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Checkered Flag 26-2 delivers decisive combat airpower (B-roll), by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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