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    Checkered Flag 26-2 delivers decisive combat airpower (B-roll)

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    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    The 325th Fighter Wing hosts Checkered Flag 26-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 28 – May 14, 2026. Checkered Flag is one of the U.S. military’s largest air-to-air exercises integrating fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft in a dynamic training environment aimed at enhancing aviators’ and maintainers’ mobility, deployment and employment capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 10:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006822
    VIRIN: 260513-F-VN231-1001
    Filename: DOD_111702850
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Checkered Flag 26-2 delivers decisive combat airpower (B-roll), by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ACC
    airpower
    integration
    CheckeredFlag
    CKF
    Tyndall AFB

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