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    F-22 Demonstration Team performs at Air Dot Show Tour Ft. Lauderdale 2026

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    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, performs an aerial demonstration at Air Dot Show Tour Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 9-10, 2026. Capt. Le Tourneau showcased the unmatched capabilities of the F-22 by performing a series of combat maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 10:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006817
    VIRIN: 260510-F-VS152-1001
    Filename: DOD_111702815
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    This work, F-22 Demonstration Team performs at Air Dot Show Tour Ft. Lauderdale 2026, by SSgt Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-22 Raptor
    F-22 pilot
    F-22 crew chief
    F-22
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team

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