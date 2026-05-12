F-22 Demonstration Team performs at Air Dot Show Tour Ft. Lauderdale 2026

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, performs an aerial demonstration at Air Dot Show Tour Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 9-10, 2026. Capt. Le Tourneau showcased the unmatched capabilities of the F-22 by performing a series of combat maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 10:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006817
|VIRIN:
|260510-F-VS152-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111702815
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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